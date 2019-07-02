Jada Blitz plans move into former Eastern Hills BAC

Jada Blitz Fitness will move into the former Eastern Hills Buffalo Athletic Club later this year.

Justin and Ashley Draper, Jada Blitz owners, moved their then two-year-old fitness facility from Lancaster into an outparcel in front of the Clarence branch of the BAC in October 2014, 10 months after LA Fitness bought it and other BAC locations downtown and in Amherst, Cheektowaga and Orchard Park. LA Fitness shuttered most of the branches, including in Clarence, in favor of building new clubs in the same communities.

“Jada Blitz has continued to grow and we knew we needed more space and space that would allow us to officer a complete package of services and amenities,” said Justin Draper, a former University at Buffalo football player with a degree in business management and health and wellness. He has been a personal fitness trainer for a decade.

The Drapers will lease the former BAC standalone site, which features nearly 30,000 square feet of space spread over two floors, more than triple the size of the current Jada Blitz at 4685 Transit Road. That will allow the Drapers to add more group fitness classes and other amenities to its offerings, including child care, massage and physical therapy services. It also will feature a café that offers Balanced Body prepped meals and on-the-go beverages, a service the Drapers began offering in 2016.

The Drapers expect to make the transition by December.