HUETTER, William C. "Billy"

HUETTER, William C. "Billy"- It's been 54 years since the good Lord took you to Heaven. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think about you. I often wonder why it was you and not me. You are my hero, my idol and my big brother. You will never be forgotten and always be in my prayers. YOUR LITTLE BROTHER "HOOTSIE"