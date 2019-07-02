Share this article

print logo

How should ECMC redevelop Kensington Heights? Community input sought

The last of the former Kensington Heights towers was demolished by ECMC, which now wants to put up an expanded parking lot on part of the site. (Derek Gee/News file photo)
|Published |Updated

Residents and business owners in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood are being asked for their ideas on how Erie County Medical Center should redevelop its long vacant, 17-acre Kensington Heights property.

The medical center and the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning recently announced that they have launched an effort called "Building Together" toward that endeavor. ECMC Corp. purchased the property in 2018. It sits on the western border of ECMC's existing 65-acre health campus. ECMC has promised that any future reuse of the Kensington Heights property would be informed by the community.

Building Together's 16-member community advisory committee. which has been meeting since March, has engaged the UB School of Architecture to help support the community engagement process over the next few months and provide supporting research, said Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., president and CEO of ECMC Corp.

ECMC wants to expand parking lot

Story topics: / / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment