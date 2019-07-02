How should ECMC redevelop Kensington Heights? Community input sought

Residents and business owners in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood are being asked for their ideas on how Erie County Medical Center should redevelop its long vacant, 17-acre Kensington Heights property.

The medical center and the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning recently announced that they have launched an effort called "Building Together" toward that endeavor. ECMC Corp. purchased the property in 2018. It sits on the western border of ECMC's existing 65-acre health campus. ECMC has promised that any future reuse of the Kensington Heights property would be informed by the community.

Building Together's 16-member community advisory committee. which has been meeting since March, has engaged the UB School of Architecture to help support the community engagement process over the next few months and provide supporting research, said Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., president and CEO of ECMC Corp.