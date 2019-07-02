Herd-IronPigs rained out, will play two Wednesday

After delaying the start for more than two hours Tuesday night, the Buffalo Bisons called off their game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 4:05 p.m. (Radio 1520). The gates will open at 3:30 p.m. The Herd and IronPigs had been scheduled for a single game at 6:05 before the annual Independence Day Eve Buffalo Philharmonic concert and fireworks show. It’s the last visit to Buffalo this season by Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley won the series opener, 6-4, on Monday, scoring all of its runs on two-run homers.

Triple-A rookie T.J. Zeuch (1-1, 4.35) of the Bisons was the scheduled starter Tuesday against Jose Taveras of the IronPigs.

Presumably the probables will be the same for the first of the two seven-inning games Wednesday.

The Bisons had listed right-hander Jacob Waguespack (2-6, 5.30) as the scheduled starter for Wednesday against right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (3-3, 3.54) of the visitors.

Lehigh Valley leads the season series against Bisons, 8-6, with the teams scheduled to meet only twice more, both in Allentown, Pa., after Wednesday.

Although they were idle, the Bisons (42-39) fell a half-game more behind the first-place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the North Division of the International League. The RailRiders (48-35) shut out the Red Sox in Pawtucket, 4-0, on a five-hitter by Raynel Espinal and two relievers.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a two comparable tickets to any future 2019 Bisons game (excluding Wednesday’s July 3 doubleheader). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Ticket exchanges can be made throughout the remainder of the 2019 season.