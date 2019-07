HENLEY, Walter F.

HENLEY - Walter F. Of Manassas, VA, formerly of Lackawanna, entered into rest June 27, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Henley served in the United States Air Force. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com