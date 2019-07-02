GRUBER, Carol F. (Nugent)

GRUBER - Carol F. (nee Nugent)

June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Gruber; loving mother of Mary Beth (David) Verdi, Richard (Pamela), Carolyn Gruber and Susie (Raymond) Smith; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren; dear daughter of the late John and Dorette Nugent; sister of the late Fr. Jack Nugent, Msgnr. Richard Nugent, Patricia Walsh, Thomas Nugent, Babe Zilliox and Robert and Noel Nugent. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday, July 3rd from 4-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church (500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216) on Friday, July 5th at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com