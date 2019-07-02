Grand Island man ticketed after striking pedestrian in Tonawanda

A Grand Island man was ticketed Monday night after he hit a pedestrian with his pickup in the City of Tonawanda, police said.

A 26-year-old City of Tonawanda woman was struck on Niagara Street at 6:47 p.m. while crossing from Niawanda Park. The woman – identified as Danielle M. McCarthy – was in the crosswalk and crossing with the green light in front of Mississippi Mudds, at the intersection of Niagara and Kohler streets, when she was hit, police said.

McCarthy suffered a possible broken wrist, along with cuts to her arms and legs. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Joseph M. Constantino, 27, of Stony Point Road, was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in an intersection, according to police.