Look inside $1.6M 'dream home' sold by Nate Oats to Paul Cambria

Photo: 1 / 55

The waterfront "dream house" on Grand Island purchased last August for $999,990 by then-UB basketball coach Nate Oats has been sold to attorney Paul Cambria and his wife for $1.6 million. The first photos are of the house as it looks now, and the rest as it looked when Oats bought it.