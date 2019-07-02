Four days, three dead – Buffalo's deadliest stretch of the year

Three people killed in four days gave Buffalo its most deadly stretch of violence so far in 2019.

From Friday night through Monday night, a teen and two men in their 20s were fatally shot, police said.

On Tuesday, Buffalo police released the identities of three of the victims, all city residents. They are 16-year-old Anthony L. Douglas III, who was shot on Oakmont Avenue; 25-year-old Jermaine Williams, who was shot on Greenwood Place; and 27-year-old Joshua Jalovick, who was shot on Freund Street.

Police have "persons of interest" in the killings that happened Friday on Oakmont and Saturday on Greenwood, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said in a news conference Monday afternoon outside Northwest District station on Hertel Avenue.

Williams was shot at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Greenwood, a block east of Grant Street between Potomac and West Delavan avenues on the city's West Side.

On Monday, police arrested a man who lives at the address where Saturday's homicide happened, according to a police report. Police found a loaded, defaced semi-automatic assault rifle and more than a half-ounce of crack cocaine at the property, according to the report.

Adam Cook, who the report said matched the description of one of the possible shooters from Saturday's incident, was charged with drug and weapons possession, according to the police report. The report did not include Cook's age.

Police did not comment on Tuesday about whether they believed Cook was involved in Saturday's homicide.

"We know that that incident was not a random act of violence," Rinaldo said at Monday's news conference about the homicide on Greenwood. A neighboring home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire, according to another police report.

Jalovick was killed Monday night on the first block of Freund Street. The victim was shot just after 6 p.m. and taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The string of weekend violence began when 16-year-old Anthony L. Douglas III, who attending a graduation party Friday night, was shot just after 7:30 p.m. while in a quad on Oakmont near Sun Street, police previously said. Police believe there was "some type of incident" that happened "in close proximity" to the location of the grad party, where there may have been as many as 100 people gathered, but was not directly connected to the event.

Investigators have received "incredible cooperation" from the community and were "making great progress" in that case, Rinaldo said.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about any of the killings to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.