Former Clymer teacher pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A former teacher in the Clymer Central School District in Chautauqua County has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Scott Aikens, 60, of Clymer, was arrested in September after Homeland Security Investigations and State Police executed a search warrant at his residence and seized a laptop and other electronic devices containing a total of 683 videos and 22 images of child pornography.

Aikens faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and lifetime supervision upon his release, prosecutors said.

At the time of his arrest, Aikens taught seventh through 12th grades in the Clymer school district.