Share this article

print logo

Ex-Bills special teams coach Danny Crossman sells Orchard Park home

Former Bills special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)
|Published |Updated

Former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Danny Crossman has sold his Orchard Park home for $900,000, public records show.

Crossman and his wife, Susan, sold the home on Woodbine Court, off Wildwood Lane, on Thursday to Richard Chudzik, owner of the Trophy Point construction services company, and his wife, Jillian.

The Crossmans bought the 4,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home for $875,000 in 2013, after Danny Crossman was hired by the Bills. The Colonial-style house was built in 2009 on 1.7 acres.

The team fired him in January after the Bills' special teams unit struggled this past season. The Miami Dolphins hired Crossman to fill the same role on their team later in January.

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.

There are no comments - be the first to comment