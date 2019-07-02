Ex-Bills special teams coach Danny Crossman sells Orchard Park home

Former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Danny Crossman has sold his Orchard Park home for $900,000, public records show.

Crossman and his wife, Susan, sold the home on Woodbine Court, off Wildwood Lane, on Thursday to Richard Chudzik, owner of the Trophy Point construction services company, and his wife, Jillian.

The Crossmans bought the 4,200-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home for $875,000 in 2013, after Danny Crossman was hired by the Bills. The Colonial-style house was built in 2009 on 1.7 acres.

The team fired him in January after the Bills' special teams unit struggled this past season. The Miami Dolphins hired Crossman to fill the same role on their team later in January.