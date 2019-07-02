Essex Homes shows its timeless ‘Weston’ model in Orchard Park

Located at 30 Knoche Way, Essex Homes has unveiled its fully-furnished “Weston” home in Knoche Farm Estates, a private community located off Milestrip Road near Transit in Orchard Park.

The move-in-ready home is well-priced at $479,900 and will be open today and Sunday (June 22-23) from 1 to 5 p.m., said Greg Nanula, Regional Sales Manager.

This spacious two-story “Weston” is part of the builder’s “Premier Series” and represents one of its most popular designs from the builder’s extensive inventory of more than 50 available home plan options.

The home at 30 Knoche Way features a modern, open space design with 2,747 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and several amenities that are popular with today’s home buyers like a spacious mudroom, a convenient second-floor laundry and a daylight basement featuring 9’ ceilings.

“Since its introduction in 2016, we’ve built several ‘Weston’ homes in various Essex communities throughout Western New York. The demand continues to grow. We are excited to be able to offer this move-in-ready home at 30 Knoche Way to prospective buyers,” said Nanula.

A classic version of the original design, the beauty of this home is enhanced by the picturesque and private surroundings within Knoche Farms, including its lush green landscapes, heavily treed lots and a sparkling community lake.

“The community also offers proximity to downtown Buffalo, major arterials and highways, recreational/sporting venues, and many other attractions in the Southtowns,” said Nanula.

The handsome exterior is complemented by decorative stone accents and maintenance-free vinyl siding in a soft, natural clay tone enhanced by black shutters. The home is professionally landscaped as well, so buyers can move in and begin enjoying.

A light-filled, two-story foyer has elegant signature trim surrounding the covered front door entry.

Nine-foot ceilings throughout the entire first floor create an open, airy atmosphere, complemented by the natural hardwood flooring that goes throughout most of the main floor in the foyer, hallway, dining room, sunroom, kitchen/dinette, butler’s pantry and walk-in pantry.

To the right of the foyer is an elegant formal dining room adorned with crown molding, chair rail and shadow boxes.

The dining area opens to a sizable butler’s pantry accented by a ceramic tile backsplash and an oversized walk-in pantry, both of which offer ample storage space. The pantry leads into accentuated with “Colonial White” granite countertops, 36” painted white maple cabinets, dovetailed drawers with softouch guides and softclose doors, a ceramic tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting and chic stainless-steel appliances.

A wood-capped half wall divides the kitchen from the sunroom which features a cathedral ceiling, an Andersen Perma-Shield® sliding glass door and walls of windows to invite natural light and provide expansive views of the outdoors.

A cozy family room features a box ceiling is enhanced by crown molding with accent lighting and a Heat-n-Glo® gas fireplace adorned with a ceramic tile hearth. Beyond the family room, a convenient entry leads from the attached, two-car garage to a ceramic-tiled powder room with pedestal sink and a ceramic-tiled mudroom with coat rack atop a built-in bench.

The main staircase with its gray-washed stained handrails leads from the foyer to the second floor and four spacious bedrooms.

A luxurious master suite stylized with crown molding showcases a box ceiling, and his/her walk-in closets. An elegant, ceramic-tiled glamour bath with an impressive cathedral ceiling features Kohler® accents throughout, dual vanities with granite countertops, and a sleek, 6’ rectangular Kohler® soaking tub complemented by a ceramic-tiled, glass-enclosed shower.

Three, large secondary bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, offer convenient access to the stylish, ceramic-tiled main bath and a ceramic-tiled, second-floor laundry featuring charcoal maple-stained cabinets.

The “Weston” at 30 Knoche Way will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. A nearby and newly built, move-in-ready “Piedmont” ranch at 71 Knoche Way is also available for sale ($442,900), open on the weekends from 1-5 p.m. Essex Homes also has a model at 52 Knoche Way, the “Easton,” which is open daily from 1 to 5 p.m. (closed Fridays). Move-in-ready homes are also available in Essex communities across Western New York. For more information, contact Greg Nanula, Regional Sales Manager at (716) 667-7533 (model) or 716.906.4660 (mobile).

For additional information on Essex Homes, including community properties available for sale or lease visit essexhomeswny.com.