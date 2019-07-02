EISMANN, Henry A.

EISMANN - Henry A. Of West Seneca, NY, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosann (nee Campagnolo); loving father of Eric (Mary) Eismann and Karen A. (Robert) O'Brien; grandfather of Aaron, Jake, Alexandra, Bobby, and Jack; brother of Alvin (Virginia) Eismann and the late Robert and Donald (late Barbara) Eismann; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services from the funeral home Wednesday 10 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or Trinity Lutheran Church.