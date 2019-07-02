Editorial: The blighted BMHA

It’s even more troubling this time around: Public housing units owned and operated by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority flunked half of their most recent federal inspections. Worse, despite public pressure and a change in the authority’s leadership, nearly three-quarters of the inspections produced lower scores than prior assessments of the same sites.

At least we can cross grade inflation off the list of worries at the BMHA.

Invited by The News to comment on the inspection results from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown seemed to take them in stride. While part of his job is to stay optimistic, Brown needs to project more urgency and take greater ownership of the need for improving the conditions of Buffalo’s public housing.

It’s still early in Brown’s tenure at the top, but that defense for wretched conditions will quickly age out without notable improvements in the authority’s housing stock.

During the spring, HUD released a report classifying the BMHA as “troubled,” a dishonor held by less than 3% of 1,800 housing authorities evaluated. HUD put the agency on notice that if there were not significant improvement within two years, the federal government could appoint a receiver to oversee BMHA.

At the time, Brown said making improvements within that time “is not as heavy a lift as it sounds.”

The new reports show it’s not getting any lighter.

In the inspections conducted in 2018, BMHA’s average score was 63 out of 100 – three points above a passing grade. The BMHA’s average score in 2014 was 75.

Some of the worst scores were from developments that are the equivalent of repeat offenders: the Langfield and Kenfield homes.

But what excuse is there for one of the newest BMHA properties, the A.D. Price Courts senior apartments, to see its grades fall? The complex was built just eight years ago. In 2014 it scored a 94 on a HUD inspection. In the most recent inspection, its score slid to 63. Water leaks, exposed wires and peeling paint are among the problems.

In another section of the A.D. Price complex, a group of duplexes and row houses, its score dropped from 85 in 2014 to 61 in 2018.

Brown last week told The News he was not surprised by the low inspection scores. He said he’s using them as a blueprint for what needs to be done to turn around the agency, and cited years of deferred maintenance of BMHA properties when the agency was run by Dawn Sanders-Garrett.

Sanders-Garrett, the previous executive director who had blamed federal aid cuts for BMHA’s problems, resigned her post in March 2018. Brown, a former two-time interim director, took over the BMHA last October. If there is such thing as a honeymoon period for a public housing official, that has passed. It’s time to hear more about how to fix what’s broken now.

Brown did cite recent signs of progress. He said BMHA has started or approved $10 million in work at Langfield, Perry, Stuyvesant and LaSalle, among others. He said there is a new funding mechanism to let the agency borrow money for capital improvements, and that BMHA is doing a comprehensive report on the condition of all agency properties. That report is needed to document an expected $300 million in needed improvements.

The BMHA’s mission statement says it exists to “assist our residents in attaining and maintaining a high standard for their quality of life.”

That is clearly not happening for many in the 4,300 housing units that BMHA oversees. Whether HUD brings in someone to run the agency or Brown can get things under control, the status quo is unacceptable.