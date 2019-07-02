Sabres top draft pick Dylan Cozens to undergo procedure on left thumb

Dylan Cozens, the Buffalo Sabres' top pick in the 2019 NHL draft, will undergo a procedure on his injured left thumb Wednesday, and an estimated timeline for recovery won't be released until later this week, the team announced Tuesday.

Cozens, a 6-foot-3 center selected seventh overall by the Sabres, was expected to see a specialist Monday after he fell on his left hand during the 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament on Saturday in Harborcenter. He was upended by defenseman Brandon Hickey during his team's first game and immediately took off his glove before leaving for the dressing room.

"I saw the videos and stuff. I think it looked a lot worse than it really was," Cozens said Saturday after he was unable to finish the tournament. "I'm feeling good. I'm not concerned. I'm confident it feels good, but I'll learn more when I see the specialist."

Surgery indicates the specialist likely felt conservative treatment such as splinting was no longer an option and that the thumb needed to be stabilized. Though the the extent of the damage is unclear, Cozens might be in jeopardy of missing the start of training camp in September.

Cozens, 18, was expected to compete for a roster spot; however, he likely needs one more junior season with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes. Cozens, who was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the fifth-best North American skater in the draft, scored 34 goals among 84 points in 68 games this past season, tied for 10th in the league.

He became the first player from the Yukon Territory to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft and could become only the third player in the Yukon Territory to appear in an NHL game. The others are Peter Sturgeon (six games from 1979 to 1981) and Bryon Baltimore (two games in 1979-80).

The injury might create some urgency for Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill to acquire a center this offseason. Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt are the only two centers currently under an NHL contract for the Sabres next season, while restricted free agents Evan Rodrigues and Johan Larsson received qualifying offers last month.

Botterill added depth Monday when the Sabres signed forward Curtis Lazar to a one-year, one-way contract, creating further competition down the middle. Though Cozens likely needs time to physically mature before beginning an NHL career, he was one of the more impressive prospects during development camp last week and showed the strength to hold off defenders while driving to the net.

"It's been a positive week for him," Botterill said Saturday. "He was obviously very excited about where he was drafted and coming in and getting to know our staff and getting to know the city. It's been a great week. It's certainly a little bit of disappointment, but let's see where it's at from our doctors and we'll proceed from there."