Driver found guilty of manslaughter in student's death near Darien Lake

An Irving woman was found guilty Tuesday in Genesee County Court of vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal incident, driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the death last summer of an 18-year-old Siena College student in Darien, after a Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake.

Jennifer Serrano, 48, faces a maximum of four and two-thirds to 14 years in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 19 by Genesee County Judge Charles Zambito, according to Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman.

Connor Lynskey, 18, of Hinckley in Oneida County, died last Aug. 11 while he walked along Sumner Road toward the campgrounds where he was staying, after his friends said he tried unsuccessfully to call an Uber. He had run ahead to catch a friend when he was struck in the darkness by a vehicle driven by Serrano. His body was not discovered for another 12 hours.

In his summation Tuesday, Friedman argued that Serrano's behavior on a day in which he maintained she had the equivalent of at least 22 drinks, coupled with her own text messages and verbal statements, clearly established her driving as a high and escalating risk – and that she should have pulled over once she struck Lynskey in the darkness.

The collision occurred at about 12:32 a.m., about 25 minutes before Serrano was arrested on Route 77 and charged with driving while intoxicated after she pulled out in front of a Genesee County Sheriff's Office deputy, Friedman said. She would eventually be charged with aggravated unlicensed operation after she was bailed out and then drove the same vehicle to her Irving home, Friedman said, at a time when Lynskey was still missing.

Defense lawyer Frank LoTempio III argued that Serrano's drinking was not the true cause of the fatal accident, that Serrano never realized she struck a human being and that Lynskey put himself at risk by being in the road on a dark night, after drinking enough alcohol with friends for a .16 blood alcohol content reading.

In his summation, Friedman contested both the point of contact and Lynskey's level of intoxication. He noted that Lynskey, at 18, had the wisdom and foresight to make a conscientious decision not to drive that night, which Friedman said only elevated the painful and devastating contrast of the sequence of choices made by Serrano.

The jury, after about three hours of deliberation Tuesday, sided on all counts with the prosecution.

"I've come to know these people, they're wonderful people," Friedman said of the Lynskeys, "and there was just a real level of emotional involvement to this, and it was good to see the jury do the right thing."

Friedman noted that Serrano, at 48, had no prior convictions for drinking and driving before the events in Darien. He said the episode sends a message about the catastrophic potential for anyone, at any time, who chooses to drive after drinking to the point of intoxication.

As for LoTempio, he described it as "a very tough case. We're very disappointed, and we thought it just came down to the emotions of this case, which were very high and very tough to conquer."

Lynskey's death a year ago touched off a wave of sorrow in his hometown and at Siena. He was a four-time class president before he graduated in 2017 from Holland Patent High School.

Inspired by his older brother, Michael Jr., a third-year medical student at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, Lynskey planned to attend that same medical school, where he intended to focus on what he saw as a glaring need for better service in rural medicine.

His parents, Donna and Michael Lynskey Sr., were surrounded by many family members throughout the trial. Before they left Tuesday, Donald Lynskey, Connor's uncle, released a statement on behalf of the family:

"We are relieved the trial is over, but nothing will bring Connor back to us."