Clarence bowler Alyssa Johnson named to All-America team

Alyssa Johnson of Clarence High is one of 10 USBC youth bowlers, five girls and five boys, named to the 2018-19 Dexter High School All-America team announced this week.

In addition to being captain of the bowling team for three years and captain for two years in field hockey, the Lancaster resident, ranked third in her senior class at Clarence. She was a two-time All-Western New York Scholar Athlete and received the Regents Award for math and science. She did volunteer work at the Ronald McDonald House, Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army.

Johnson averaged 183.7 and had the high game (268) in the ECIC North Large School League last season.