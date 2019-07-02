Charles Roche, MD promoted at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has announce the promotion of Charles Roche, MD, to Director of Quality, Safety and Research. He will collaborate with Dr. Bonaccio to develop a comprehensive quality and safety program for the department.
