CASERTA, Angela Cianciosi

CASERTA - Angela Cianciosi Age 87, of Roanoke, VA, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, VA, after a long struggle with lung cancer. She was born in Buffalo, NY to Italian immigrants, Michael and Mary (Yavicoli) Cianciosi. Angela was the eldest of four siblings. She moved to Roanoke, VA in 1978 when her husband accepted a job in the Electo-Optical Division at ITT. They were parishioners at St. Andrew's Catholic Church of Roanoke for nearly 40 years. Before retirement, Angela worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She enjoyed reading, crochet, crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, trips to Myrtle Beach, musical theater, opera and shopping for bargains. Angela truly had a passion for cooking and was, without a doubt, the best at her craft. She is survived by her brothers, Richard Ciancosi and Michael Ciancosi of Buffalo, NY; her daughters, Donna Caron and husband, James, of Hudson, NH and Mary Jo Francis and husband, William, of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Phillip Caron, Neil Francis and Gregory Caron; and four-legged furry grandson, Toby, that she held dear to her heart. Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph N. Caserta and sister, Michelina Mendola. The family would like to thank the staff at Springtree Health and Rehabilitation Center and the staff at Lewis Gale Medical Center 6 West for the extraordinary love and support they provided during her final days. Angela requested a private family service. Any donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service, East Chapel, Roanoke, VA, (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be expressed at:

