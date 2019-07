CAPPELLO, Kathleen A. (Dory)

June 29, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter Jamie L. Weast (Cappello) and preceded in death by her loving son James "Jimmy" Cappello. Adored grandmother of Ryleigh Cappello and Bryson, Kaylee, and Jase Weast. Sister of Robert Dory, Susan Dory, Arthur Dory, and Paul Felckowski. Daughter of Joan (Dory) Felckowski and the late Arthur A. Dory. Private services.