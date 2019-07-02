Buffalo's swimming, wading pools open for summer

Buffalo’s outdoor public swimming and wading pools opened for the summer Monday.

The facilities are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and weekends, with each outdoor pool closed one day per week for routine maintenance. Detailed schedules are posted at the individual pools.

The Cazenovia indoor pool, which operates year round, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Allison pool will reopen next summer after a water loss issue is fixed, but the Allison Splash Pad is not affected by the work and is open for the season.

The Lovejoy indoor pool also will be closed throughout the summer as upgrades are made to the pool surface, hot water heater and lighting.

The splash pads have been open since May 24.

A complete list of Buffalo’s public swimming and wading pools, as well as splash pads, can be found on the city's website.