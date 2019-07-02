Sabres sign winger C.J. Smith to two-year, $1.4 million deal

The Sabres signed the first of their seven restricted free agents Tuesday, reaching agreement on a two-year, $1.4 million contract with winger C.J. Smith.

Smith, 24, had 28 goals and 30 assists last season in Rochester, ranking second on the team in goals and points and third in assists. He led the Amerks with a plus-26 rating.

Signed as a college free agent in 2017 out of Massachusetts-Lowell, Smith played 11 games for the Sabres last season and scored his first two NHL goals in wins Jan. 8 against New Jersey and Feb. 5 against Minnesota. He's expected to be in the mix for the battle for slots at left wing when training camp is held in September.

Smith has 102 points in 119 career games in Rochester the last two years. He was the Amerks' rookie of the year in 2018 and earned MVP honors at the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge.

The Sabres' remaining RFAs whom they extended qualifying offers to are forwards Evan Rodrigues, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson and Remi Elie, defenseman Jake McCabe and goalie Linus Ullmark.