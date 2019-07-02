How many future draft picks the Sabres own after recent trades

In a matter of three days, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill traded three draft picks to acquire defenseman Colin Miller and winger Jimmy Vesey from the Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers, respectively.

The trades addressed two significant needs for the Sabres and allowed Botterill to circumvent the lucrative long-term contracts given to top players when free agency opened Monday. The Sabres also could afford to deal from a surplus of draft picks and are well-positioned to make an additional trade.

For Miller, the Sabres sent a second-round pick in 2021 – which was originally acquired by Buffalo from St. Louis in the Ryan O'Reilly trade – and a 2022 fifth-round selection to Vegas on Friday. Botterill then dealt a 2021 third-round selection to the Rangers for Vesey on Monday.

The Sabres currently own six picks in the 2020 draft with selections in the first, second, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds. They have two picks in the final round after acquiring a conditional seventh-round pick from Dallas last November in exchange for defenseman Taylor Fedun. Buffalo traded its third- and sixth-round picks to acquire Jeff Skinner from Carolina last August.

The Sabres also own all their picks in the 2021 draft, except for the third-round selection that was sent to New York for Vesey. Buffalo has a pick in each round of the 2022 draft, with the exception being the fifth-round selection sent to Vegas in the Miller trade.

The team has owned six picks in each of Botterill's three drafts as general manager.

2020 Sabres draft picks

First: Own

Second: Own

Third: None

Fourth: Own

Fifth: None

Sixth: Own

Seventh: Own and conditional pick from Dallas

2021 Sabres draft picks

First: Own

Second: Own

Third: None

Fourth: Own

Fifth: Own

Sixth: Own

Seventh: Own