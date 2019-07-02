Buffalo man found guilty on cocaine distribution charges

A Buffalo man faces a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life in prison following his conviction by a federal jury on drug distribution charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Darryl M. Greene, 48, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, along with two counts of attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on July 27, 2017, executed a search warrant on a package mailed from San Diego, Calif., that was addressed to an associate of Greene, inside which they found a kilogram of suspected cocaine. The next day, federal drug agents conducted a controlled delivery of sham cocaine to the associate's residence. Within five minutes of the delivery, Greene showed to pick it up. He was arrested a short time later and released, prosecutors said.

Greene was again arrested on Aug. 2, 2017, after postal inspectors executed a search warrant on another suspicious package from San Diego mailed to Greene's residence. It contained a half kilogram of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.