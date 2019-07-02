Bills' Trent Murphy finally healthy, having fun two years after knee injury

Trent Murphy isn’t a patient man.

The Buffalo Bills’ veteran defensive end drove five hours, in the dark, through a snowstorm one night in March 2018, rather than flying to Buffalo the next morning, because he couldn’t wait to sign his contract.

He couldn’t wait to get back on the field.

Just seven months earlier, Murphy blew out his left knee during a preseason game with Washington, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament and ending his final season in the nation’s capital before it even really began.

Despite his tremendous effort to rehab the injury as quickly as possible – and disdain for the supposed 18 months he was told he needed to fully recover – Murphy last season simply wasn’t the same player that enjoyed a breakout in 2016, when the former second-round pick out of Stanford set career highs with 46 tackles, nine sacks, 25 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 16 games.

Murphy’s production last season dipped to a career-low 24 tackles. He added four sacks, nine QB hits and two forced fumbles in 13 games, including 10 starts, battling through various injuries that limited his practice and playing time.

This offseason, the 28-year-old said he feels as healthy as he’s been in years.

And his expectations are as high as ever.

“I think last season is closed and in the books for the most part,” Murphy said during voluntary offseason practices. “I’m just really trying to stay tunnel vision and have that team-first mindset and push the guys in the room, and push myself and kind of be like, all right, ‘What can I work on today?’ And that’s really kind of my mindset, just narrow-minded.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for people that have gone through major injuries and stuff because it’s tough. It’s a grind, for sure. And they say that it takes longer than you think it will, so I don’t really believe everybody, but I feel good now. So that’s all that matters.”

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the team didn’t expect the 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound Murphy to pick up right where he left off before his knee injury.

But nearly two years removed from surgery, Frazier said he liked what he saw from Murphy during organized team activities.

“I’ve told him a few different times as we’ve gone through some drills here in OTAs how different he looks,” Frazier said. “Of course, last year at this time he was coming off the injury and the surgery and really kind of feeling his way. The confidence, the movement, everything looks so much better. We’re hoping that continues as we get farther along, but he’s a different player.

“You would expect that, coming off of the type of injury that he had. As his confidence grows and the fact that he is more comfortable with what we’re doing on defense as well, all that helps. He looks really good, he’s come a long way from a year ago at this time.”

Murphy is entering the second season of his three-year, $21 million contract with the Bills, and slated to start on the left side of the line, opposite Jerry Hughes.

Hughes, 30, led the team with seven sacks last season. He signed a two-year, $21.5 million contract extension in May.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei said Murphy looked “awesome” during offseason workouts.

“He's been playing, it looks like, with a lot more confidence,” Lotulelei said. “He's been making a lot of plays. He's looking like his old self. You know, those injuries aren’t holding him back, so he's playing a lot more free. He's having fun out here. And he's being that guy that we need him to be opposite of Jerry.”