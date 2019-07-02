[BN] Blitz newsletter: Sorting out the Bills' O-line battle

Barring and unforeseen move, the Bills will enter training camp with 16 offensive linemen on the roster. It can be hard to keep them all straight.

But if that sounds like you, you're in luck: Mark Gaughan's training camp preview of the offensive line sorts things out nicely.

Here's how the position looks entering camp, from left to right across the line:

Left tackle: Dion Dawkins is the current favorite, but he's not a lock to start. Ty Nsekhe is expected to give Dawkins a fight for the job. LaAdrian Waddle could also work in as a swing tackle.

Left guard: Spencer Long worked with the starting unit during the spring, but Wyatt Teller and Jon Feliciano are also expected to be in contention.

Center: This is the only spot on the line that is solid – this is firmly Mitch Morse's job. Feliciano filled in during OTAs while Morse recovered from core muscle surgery.

Right guard: Quinton Spain "looks like the favorite," Guaghan wrote, but Teller and Feliciano will compete here, too.

Right tackle: Cody Ford is expected to win the job, but the rookie will have to show he can be an effective starter right away. If he doesn't look ready, Nsekhe or Waddle could step into a starting role.

This breakdown leaves Vlad Ducasse, Russell Bodine, Ike Boettger, Conor McDermott, Jeremiah Sirles, De’Ondre Wesley and Garrett McGhin on the outside looking in. But with so much uncertainty (and the likelihood of injury in the NFL), they could certainly propel themselves into a roster spot with a strong training camp.

Bills hoping Cody Ford brings physical style to O-line: “As far as the run game is concerned, this guy just destroys people and that's what Buffalo wants," said ESPN analyst and former front-office member Louis Riddick. That sounds like it should be a fit for new position coach Bobby Johnson, whose philosophy was described as "mauling the guy out of his stance."

•••

