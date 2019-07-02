Bisons-IronPigs rained out will play two on Wednesday

After delaying the start for more than two hours Tuesday night, the Buffalo Bisons' game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 4:05 p.m. (Radio 1520) The Herd and IronPigs had been scheduled for a single game at 6:05 before the annual Independence Day Eve Buffalo Philharmonic concert and fireworks show.

Lehigh Valley won the series opener, 6-4, on Monday scoring all of its runs on two-run homers.

Triple-A rookie T.J. Zeuch (1-1, 4.35) was the scheduled starter Tuesday against Jose Taveras of the IronPigs and presumably the probables will be the same for the first of the two seven-inning games Wednesday.

The Bisons had listed right-hander Jacob Waguespack (2-6, 5.30) as the scheduled starter for Wednesday against right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (3-3, 3.54) of the visitors.

Lehigh Valley leads the season series against Bisons, 8-6, with the teams scheduled to meet only twice more, both in Allentown, Pa., after Wednesday.

Although they were idle, the Bisons (42-39) lost ground to the first-place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the North Division of the International League. The RailRiders (48-35) shut out the Red Sox in Pawtucket, 4-0, on a five-hitter by Raynel Espinal and two relievers.