Be Embodied counseling, treatment practice moves into Delaware plaza

A two-year-old counseling and holistic treatment business has leased the former Bensons Surgical Supply space on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore after running out of space in its former location in Clarence.

Be Embodied, founded and led by Nicole Chumsky, signed a 10-year lease for 3,062 square feet at 2776 Delaware, in a building constructed and owned by Iskalo Development Corp. That's space that is already set up for health-related use, making the transition easier.

The practice offers psychotherapy, yoga therapy, nutritional coaching, life coaching, medication management, acupuncture and the Japanese healing practice of reiki. "Their business plan is to not only treat the mind but treat the body, all as one," said Chuck Scaccia, an agent at Hastings + Cohn Real Estate, who brokered the deal.

The two-story brick building is located at the corner of Delaware and Tremaine avenues. The rest of the building includes Roncroft Realty, a nail salon called Rejuvinix and the Buffalo Rehab Group with a "bunch of doctor's offices," Scaccia said. "There's a lot of physicians, so they'll be able to feed off each other."

Scaccia said that Be Embodied had previously been located on Sheridan Drive but outgrew its space, and decided to relocate to a more central location for downtown and Northtowns clients. He added that Chumsky is planning to open up other locations, including in Lewiston and "possibly at some point in the Southtowns." The business is slated to open at its new site by Aug. 19, after Iskalo finishes retrofitting the space.