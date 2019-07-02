BAKER, Russell J.

BAKER - Russell J. Age 87, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruthellen Bunis; former husband of Betty Cohen Baker; loving father of R.J. (Wade St. Germain) Baker, Joseph (Cecilia) Baker, Joshua (Megan) Unger and Abigail Unger; son of the late Louis and Helen Baker; brother of Harriet (late Oscar) Feferman and brother-in-law of Naomi Bunis; grandfather of Jaia, Ariel, Keelin, Ella and Max; uncle of Richard and Linda Feferman. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 2 PM at Congregation Havurah, 6320 Main St., Williamsville 14221. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the JCC of Greater Buffalo and Hospice Foundation of WNY. Shiva will be Wednesday 7-9 PM, Thursday 1-4 and 7-9 PM and Friday 1-4 PM at the family residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.