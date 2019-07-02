Andrew Romano's 66 leads local State Am qualifier

Andrew Romano of the Lancaster Country Club shot 6-under 66 on Monday at Glen Oak Golf Club to lead the Buffalo qualifier for the New York State Golf Association Men's Amateur, which will be held at Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora Aug. 6-8.

Romano had three birdies each on the front and back nines at the East Amherst layout and had no birides to finish three strokes in front of Max Davis (Wanakah) and Tanner Horn (Harvest Hill).

Among those tied for seventh with 1-under 71s were recent St. Joe's graduate Shane Broad and Aidan Shaw of Orchard Park, the Section VI champion this spring.

The top 16 finishers on Monday plus ties earned slots in the State Amateur.