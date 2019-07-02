A 'Big Little' Buffalo connection and how a local IPA ended up on HBO

After finishing work on the fourth season of Amazon Prime’s cop series “Bosch,” Western New York native Alexandria "Lexi" Fry was discussing her hopes for a future job with Jane Gulick, the prop master she has assisted on several TV and film projects.

“We just wanted to do something beautiful, something that was kind of out-of-town and something with a lot of women,” Fry explained during an interview at a local coffee spot last week.

Their ideal: A second season of HBO's "Big Little Lies," which starred some of the best-known actresses in the world. But at the time, the acclaimed limited series was not coming back. But then a second season was announced and the prop master for season one had decided to retire.

That led Gulick to reach out to “Big Little Lies” director Andrea Arnold, production designer John Paino and set decorator Amy Wells.

The two were hired to work as prop masters for the current second season of the series, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep about women who are hiding a secret about how a husband of one of them died in season one.

The situation couldn’t have worked out better for Fry – or for the Western New York businesses getting free national advertising by having their products placed on the show’s set this season. Thanks to Fry, as reported last week, the character Gordon Klein (played by Jeffrey Nordling) had a Flying Bison’s 716 IPA beer in his hands in the June 23 episode.

The former Lexi Andross, a 39-year-old graduate of Grand Island High School and Niagara University, is on the set for every scene shot. She had the answers to several questions that I found as interesting as how Gordon ended up with a Buffalo beer in his hand.

What does a prop master do and how do you train to become one?

Does the cast of high-profile actresses really get along as well as they told critics in California last February?

When did we find out that Gordon, who is married to Dern’s character, was from Buffalo?

What other Western New York products may make the series in upcoming episodes?

And how – and why – does Fry manage to work on a series shot in Los Angeles while living in Buffalo much of the time?

A general theater major at Niagara who wanted to become a set designer and focused on classes involving behind-the-scenes jobs, Fry said there is no way to train to be a prop master.

After moving to Los Angeles following her 2001 graduation, she worked herself up from being a production assistant on commercials to art coordinator to shopper to become an assistant prop master on a freelance basis. She met her husband in Hawaii while working on "Hawaii 5-0.”

She and her husband of seven years, Josh, a project manager, moved to Buffalo almost three years ago shortly before Lexi gave birth to their second child. Why move to Buffalo when many of the jobs are in California or elsewhere?

“Family and beautiful homes that are affordable,” she said, acknowledging the logistics can be tough but noting her parents are here.

She is ready to go back to work on another project starting next week that she can’t disclose. She expects the job to last a few months.

She and Gulick prefer working on location because housing is paid for and they get a per diem.

“My husband and I prefer movies out of town because they will pay for it and we can all be together,” she said.

That was the situation for “Big Little Lies.”

She was quick to answer whether the cast got along as well as they advertised to critics. Actors always claim they get along, but critics are always suspicious.

“It was the kindest set that I’ve ever been on,” said Fry, who also has worked on TV series “Lie to Me” and the movie “It’s Complicated.” “The most professional, least dramatic. Everyone was always prepared.”

“They seemed to truly enjoy working together, having fun when the scenes were comedic, being supportive when they were working through a huge emotional scene."

Then she told a story that should enhance Meryl Streep’s legendary reputation.

“Meryl Streep washed out her own prop coffee cup after she was done drinking from it and put it on the drain board,” laughed Fry. “And I’ve never had an actor do that. She wanted to finish her tea after the scene was done shooting. We left to go to lunch and came back to her apartment set. It was put on the drain board, washed out neatly. Love her. We just love her.”

As far as Fry knew, there hasn’t been any dialogue about Nordling’s character being from Buffalo. Gulick and Fry were told of his Buffalo roots from Paino, the production designer,

“He already had been designing Gordon’s man cave,” explained Fry. “The train set looks like Central Terminal. He designed it and had it made based it on Buffalo’s Central Terminal.”

While she was in Buffalo before she headed to Monterrey for filming, Fry was told she needed to find some Buffalo items, “anything that Buffalonians might long for.”

“I love IPAs and I love local IPAs especially,” Fry said before explaining how the Flying Bison beer landed on the set. “There were a couple of factors, mainly the fact it is a bottle opposed to a can. From a propping perspective, we have to refill the bottles because you can’t give an actor alcohol. So you have to fill it with water, non-alcoholic beer or sparkling water. Sometimes it looks prettier with the light going through it.”

In a quick shopping spree, Fry also bought Weber’s mustard, Frank’s Hot Sauce, Chiavetta’s barbecue sauce, coasters from the H.H. R. Richardson complex and Albright-Knox, beer steins with Buffalo etched on them and a 716 hockey puck bottle opener.

Before any local business gets too excited about the possibilities, Fry doesn’t know if any of those items will be visible during the season.

“I couldn’t say,” she said. “Because even if we used it, I don’t know if it will be edited out."

The Flying Bison beer made it on the air because of a choice the actor made.

“He wanted to be drinking something,” said Fry. “We brought him scotch glasses, the 716 beer and a local Monterrey brand. He liked the fact the 716 was from Buffalo. He didn’t say why. He was happy to have something that went with this full idea that he is in this set that is basically a comfort to him. He (his character) is kind of a big kid.”

She didn’t buy Buffalo Bills or Buffalo Sabres shirts for Gordon to wear because union rules prevent a prop master from dealing with clothing.

“Hats and shirts would be wardrobe,” she explained. “If is on the wall, framed, that would be the art department or set decoration department.”

She has a few days before leaving for her next job in case anyone from Flying Bison wants to reward her for getting the beer some free national advertising.

“Open tab?” she joked.

I did say she was a Western New York native, didn’t I?

