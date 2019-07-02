Running it up the flagpole

Three shiny new flagpoles stand near the Niagara County Courthouse these days.

The new poles were dedicated June 14, Flag Day, when combat veterans raised the American flag to the top of the 35-foot center pole and the state and county flags to the peaks of the 30-foot side poles.

Jeffrey Gaston, the county buildings and grounds director, said he inserted $6,000 in his budget for the new flagpoles, placed just east of the main parking lot, after observing the rusty condition of the single flagpole on the north side of the Lockport edifice.

"It's not a good flagpole," Gaston said. "It's an old galvanized pole."

And in recent years, since court security measures funneled all visitors to the entrance off the parking lot, few people even walk past the old pole anymore. Perhaps it's just as well.