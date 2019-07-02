5 fireworks displays every Western New Yorker should see

American pop star Katy Perry invented fireworks in 2010.

Just kidding. (That was the song, "Firework," for anyone who didn't listen to the radio during the summer of 2010.) Fireworks have actually been around since sometime between 600 and 900 A.D., the History Channel estimates, when Chinese alchemists mixed a few of the right chemicals together, stuffed them into bamboo shoots and threw them into the fire to create a sort of blast.

Centuries later, the Declaration of Independence was approved by its editors. One year later, Americans began throwing pretty fire into the air to celebrate freedom. Now that you're caught up, here are extravagant fireworks displays in and around Buffalo to check out this week.

These aren't your uncle's backyard fireworks.

Woodlawn Beach

9:30 to 10:30 p.m. on July 3

3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell

On the sandy shore of Woodlawn Beach, claim a patch of sand with a blanket or lawn chairs and await a display of fireworks over the water. With views of windmills, waves and, if you're lucky, a pink sunset, Woodlawn is an idyllic fireworks spot. It's not a small event; you'll have to navigate crowds before and after the show, and it might take a while to leave the parking lot, but once you've found your spot, it's relaxing on the beach. Admission is $7 per car.

The Woodlawn Beach Tiki Bar is as close to Miami as we're ever going to get around here (except maybe Sunset Bay). On any given weekday night, you could snuggle up to an outdoor movie, warm up to a bonfire on the beach or listen to live music, but on July 3, it's party time from noon to 2 a.m., with lots of DJs playing sets in between.

10 p.m. on July 4

UB North Campus, Baird Point

Arrive at 8:45 to hear a performance by the Erie County Wind Ensemble, then watch fireworks over Lake La Salle afterward along with thousands of other patriotic light show-revelers.

According to UBNow, the best viewing spot is Baird Point, or if you don't want to leave the car, along Millersport Highway and Sweet Home Road.

9:45 p.m. on July 4 at Canalside, 44 Prime St.

Michigan Pier in Outer Harbor

As the City of Buffalo's official celebration, fireworks illuminate the sky over the grain silos along the Buffalo River. This display is best seen from Canalside, the Outer Harbor, a boat, a friend's boat or on the USS Little Rock as part of Liberty Hound's ticketed party.

At Canalside, the party starts at 4 p.m. when the tall ships arrive. Throughout the day, dance along with DJs and at the silent disco.

Fireworks follow BPO concert at 7 p.m. on July 7

Holiday Valley

Over the weekend, Ellicottville hosts its annual summer music festival. While many consider Holiday Valley a winter destination and Ellicottville's impressive foliage beckons flocks of flannel-wearing people there in the fall, the hilly landscape and deep green woods entice in the summer, too.

Before the fireworks begin on the slopes of Holiday Valley, the BPO will give a performance. Tickets cost $45. Children 12 and younger are free. If you plan to make a day of it, swing by the Village of Ellicottville for an arts and crafts show between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

10 p.m. every night through Sept. 2

332 Prospect St., Niagara Falls

Sure, you could watch fireworks over Niagara Falls on July 4, or July 2, or July 26, or even Aug. 2, the day the founding fathers actually signed the Declaration of Independence.

If you're a native Western New Yorker, you probably take Niagara Falls for granted. "This old thing?" But the fireworks display over the illuminated rushing falls is a sight to see. On July 4, the falls will be colored red, white and blue, and throughout the summer, the colors will change to represent charitable causes. Here's a full list.