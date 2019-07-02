4 Brompton Heights staffers charged after resident wanders off on December night

The State Attorney General's Office Monday announced the arrests and arraignments of four staff members at the Brompton Heights assisted living facility in Amherst, accusing them of abandoning the care of an elderly resident who wandered off in December 2107.

Personal care assistants George Stokes, LaQuanda Johnson and Caprice Newbern, as well as medical technician Stephanie Shinault were charged in Amherst Town Court with felony endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, a misdemeanor.

Stokes is accused of having slept 4 1/2 hours during his overnight shift, leaving the residence hall he was assigned to monitor unattended. An 87-year-old resident, dressed only in her nightgown, wandered through an emergency exit. She was found outdoors several hours later nearly unconscious and suffering from hypothermia, bruising and frostbite.

The other defendants are alleged to have been at the nurse's station, but either muted or ignored alarms that were set off when the resident wandered through the exit doors.

They each face up to 4½ years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.