3 can't-miss shows: Handsome Jack, the Beths, And The Kids

Handsome Jack, 8 p.m. July 6, Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.), $10.

Lockport-bred boogie rockers Handsome Jack will be taking off for a European tour later in July, but not before a proper local send-off.

Armed with a full horn section, the retro blues trio will hit the stage at Buffalo Iron Works to perform tracks from its deep catalog of tunes. The band's most recent effort, 2017's raw "Everything's Gonna be Alright," captures the band at its best, full of soul and swagger.

If you are new here and have yet to catch Handsome Jack live, think a Rust Belt mashup of the Black Crowes, Dr. John and Creedence Clearwater Revival and you should be good to go.

Local friends and fellow bar rockers First Ward will open the evening.

The Beths, 7 p.m. July 7, 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10.

Following a string of higher profile supporting dates opening for Death Cab for Cutie overseas, buzzing New Zealand trio the Beths will be returning to the 9th Ward as it reclaims its summer headlining role.

The group continues to spend a good deal of time on the road while supporting its impressive, hook-filled debut "Future Me Hates Me." The 2018 album found itself on countless year-end lists and nabbed a Taite Music Prize nomination, an award given to the best album of the year released in the band's home country.

Sounding like a cross between Rilo Kiley and Charly Bliss, the Beths' welcome return to town will give those who missed the trio during last fall's visit a chance to right their wrong.

Opening the show will be the genre-clashing Los Angeles act Girl Friday. The group's most recent effort, the four-track "Fashion Conman," was just shared in June.

And The Kids, 7 p.m. July 9, 9th Ward at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10 advance, $12 day of show.

Last seen locally opening for Rubblebucket in a lively show in Babeville's Asbury Hall, indie upstarts And The Kids will be returning to the Delaware Avenue complex for a gig in the intimate 9th Ward.

The glittery Northampton, Mass. trio has not slowed down since its last Buffalo appearance, releasing its latest record, the angst-ridden, NPR-approved "When This Life is Over," in February to positive reviews. The band immediately followed up the album by beginning a rather long string of live dates in support of the record and has been sharing its new waved-tinged brand of indie rock to growing audiences into the summer.

Speaking of Northampton, And The Kids' hometown seems to be going through a moment right now, as fellow Western Mass acts like Speedy Ortiz and Potty Mouth have all been experiencing some breakthrough success of the last couple of years.