Age 93, of Alden, NY, June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Eleanor (nee Folkerth) White; dear father of Karan (Randy) Ziolkowski, Kathie Renaud, Allan White, Brenda (Larry) Zobrest and Donna (Thomas) Schall; grandfather of Jason (Christina) Ziolkowski, Danyell Renaud, Eric Ziolkowski, Christina (Benjamin) Guardado, Adam (Heather) Ziolkowski, Jeffrey (Erin) Schall, Stacey (Jonathan) Lewandowski, Reed (Sara) Schall, Nathan Zobrest, Dylan Schall and Philip Zobrest; great-grandfather of Dakota, Elizabeth, Shawn, Jared, Kasia, Nadia, Tyler, Cody, Kayla, Kimberly, Haley, Ryan, Colton and Tristan. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where services will be held Wednesday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway-Longview, 6350 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 or the WNY Alzheimer's Assocciation. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com