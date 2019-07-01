Walmart installs electric car charging stations at Cheektowaga store

Electric car owners can get a new kind of juice at the Walmart stores in Cheektowaga and Fredonia.

The retailer has installed a charging station at each Supercenter that customers can use to charge their electric vehicles while they shop. The chargers are available 24 hours a day and are compatible with a broad range of electric vehicles, thanks to their CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers.

It's part of Walmart's effort to build a cross-country network of charging stations, which exist at more than 130 of its stores. It is rolling them out with Electrify America, which owns and manages the charging network.

The station features ultra-fast 150 kilowatt (kW) and 350kW DC fast chargers, which can power vehicles at a rate of up to 20 miles per minute.