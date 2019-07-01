UGLIK, Virginia (Martin)

Of Orchard Park, NY, June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Adolph J. "AJ" Uglik; cherished mother of Deborah (Paul Pascucci) Fullone, Doreen (late Lawrence) Fullone, Donna Strong, Denise (Steve) Burger, and Dawn (Barry) Malady; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Mary (late Nick) Kashino, Joseph (late Helen) Martin, Clifford (Rita) Martin, Charles Martin, and Stephen "Sidney" (Joyce) Martin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends and relatives Monday from 3-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.