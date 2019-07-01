UB men's, women's basketball programs make multiple scholarship offers

The University at Buffalo men's and women's basketball teams put out a slew of scholarship offers over the weekend.

Shay Ciezki, a guard from St. Mary's of Lancaster, posted on her Twitter account that she had received a scholarship offer from the UB women's basketball program.

Ciezki will be a sophomore for the Lancers, and averaged 22.9 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals last season. She also set the school single-season records for assists (138) and steals (128) and was named to the All-Western New York team as a freshman. She also has a scholarship offer from Niagara.

Four players – all guards who are in the 2020 recruiting class – posted this weekend on Twitter that they have received scholarship offers from the UB men's program, including Kedrian Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard from Temple (Texas) College, who averaged 25.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals last season for the Leopards. Johnson spent the 2017-18 season at Saint Peter's College in New Jersey before joining Temple this past season.

Four high school players also posted they received scholarship offers from the Bulls: Caleb Byrd, a 5-foot-10 point guard from Rome, Ga.; Josiah Freeman, a 6-foot-4 guard from Paul IV Catholic in Fairfax, Va., a three-star recruit, per 247Sports; Xavier Lipscomb, a 6-foot-2 point guard from St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va.; and Trey Robinson, a 6-foot-5 small forwards from Hamilton, Ohio.

Coaches are not allowed to comment on recruits until after they have signed a National Letter of Intent, per NCAA rules.