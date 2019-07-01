Share this article

print logo

UB men's, women's basketball programs make multiple scholarship offers

Cardinal O'Hara's Mia McCarthy tries to slow down St. Mary's Shay Ciezki during a Monsignor Martin game. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)
|Published |Updated

The University at Buffalo men's and women's basketball teams put out a slew of scholarship offers over the weekend.

Shay Ciezki, a guard from St. Mary's of Lancaster, posted on her Twitter account that she had received a scholarship offer from the UB women's basketball program.

Ciezki will be a sophomore for the Lancers, and averaged 22.9 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals last season. She also set the school single-season records for assists (138) and steals (128) and was named to the All-Western New York team as a freshman. She also has a scholarship offer from Niagara.

Four players – all guards who are in the 2020 recruiting class – posted this weekend on Twitter that they have received scholarship offers from the UB men's program, including Kedrian Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard from Temple (Texas) College, who averaged 25.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals last season for the Leopards. Johnson spent the 2017-18 season at Saint Peter's College in New Jersey before joining Temple this past season.

Four high school players also posted they received scholarship offers from the Bulls: Caleb Byrd, a 5-foot-10 point guard from Rome, Ga.; Josiah Freeman, a 6-foot-4 guard from Paul IV Catholic in Fairfax, Va., a three-star recruit, per 247Sports; Xavier Lipscomb, a 6-foot-2 point guard from St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va.; and Trey Robinson, a 6-foot-5 small forwards from Hamilton, Ohio.

Coaches are not allowed to comment on recruits until after they have signed a National Letter of Intent, per NCAA rules.

Rachel Lenzi – Rachel Lenzi is a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. She has worked newspapers in Texas, Colorado, Maine and Ohio, and in digital in Michigan, covering high school, college and professional sports.

There are no comments - be the first to comment