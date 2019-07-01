TOY, Patricia G. (Furl)

Of South Buffalo, entered into rest June 29, 2019, devoted mother of Patricia (Anthony) Balester, Ronald Toy and the late Dorothy Toy and Gary Toy; cherished grandmother of Alexandria (Robert), Brittany (Harry), Crysta, Anthony, Ronald and Raymond and five great-grandchildren; loving fur companion of Muttley; daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy Furl; dear sister of Rose and the late Norman and Bud Furl. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com