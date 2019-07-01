Teenager pleads guilty in Lewiston 'party house' case

An 18-year-old male pleaded guilty Monday in the Lewiston "party house" case, but a judge closed the half-hour court session to the public and officials would not disclose what crime the teen admitted he committed.

Sources in the Niagara County Courthouse confirmed that there was a plea and that County Judge Sara Sheldon set a sentencing date of July 30. The defendant is eligible for youthful offender status, but it is not automatic, regardless of whether the charge was a felony or a misdemeanor.

The teen was charged by State Police Nov. 6 with first- and third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, which are felonies, and second-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor. He was accused of committing the assaults when he was 16 and 17 years old.

The crimes allegedly occurred in the boy's home on Mountain View Drive in Lewiston, where his mother, stepfather and a friend are charged with providing alcohol and marijuana to teens at multiple parties. The adults have pleaded not guilty in Lewiston Town Court.