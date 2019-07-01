SCHWARTZKOPF, Virginia (Mengay)

June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert; dear mother of David (Rica) Schwartzkopf, Debra (Norman) Linneman and Diane Kozlowski; loving grandmother of Stephanie (Thomas) Wurzinger, Ann Marie (Jason) Webb, Jennifer Amenta, Lindsay Linneman, Michael (Meghan) Kozlowski, Laura Kozlowski and Melissa (Jason) Coronado; great-grandmother of Oliver, Jason Jr., Matthew, Stacey, Natalie, Riley, Aiden, Jayden, Braylynn, Amelia, Thea and Catherine; sister of the late Delores and Beverly; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM.