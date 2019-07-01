Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill plans location on North Tonawanda riverfront

The company that just opened an apartment complex on River Road in North Tonawanda has presented the city with a $2 million plan to create a restaurant and brewery next door.

Tom Celik, director of development for Clarence-based VisoneCo and Stonewall Property Management, said Monday that most of an existing medical office building at 624 River Road will be converted into the third location of Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill.

Celik said about 100 people would work at the restaurant and brewery, targeted to open in August 2020.

The North Tonawanda Common Council will be asked Tuesday to submit an application for a state community development block grant that would cover about $750,000 of the project's costs, said Michael W. Zimmerman, city community development director.

"It's a big project," Celik said. "It's a 12,000-square-foot project with up to 200 feet of waterfront patio, a mezzanine outside, a banquet center."

He said the restaurant probably will have seating for about 175 people indoors.

"It's roughly about the same size as the Transit Road (Amherst) location," Celik said. Santora's also has a location on Millersport Highway in Amherst, near the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

Santora's management was unavailable for comment Monday morning.

Celik said a doctor and a dentist who have offices at 624 River Road will stay put, but the rest of the building will be "gutted" to make way for the eatery and brewery.

Celik said he intends to seek additional financing through loans from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

In 2017, the NCIDA provided tax breaks for a $20 million, 88-unit North Tonawanda townhouse complex just opened by VisoneCo and Stonewall, called the 600 River Road Apartments. The complex is slated for completion later this year.