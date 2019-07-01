SanFilippo returning to city comptroller's office after Miller-Williams' flip-flop

A former Buffalo comptroller is coming back to City Hall just a month after a budget analysis fiasco left Common Council members questioning the numbers the comptroller's office puts out to help guide their decision-making.

Andrew A. SanFilippo, executive deputy state comptroller the past eight years, will resign his Albany job Friday to become Buffalo's deputy comptroller under interim Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams, who made the announcement Monday as The Buffalo News began inquiring about it.

The appointment comes after a misstep by Miller-Williams when her office issued a May 9 cautionary report that raised warning signs about the proposed 2019-20 budget, which was unanimously passed by the Council on May 16.

On May 23, Miller-Williams filed a revised report with the city clerk that contained different revenue figures and was far less critical about the budget put forth by Mayor Byron W. Brown, a political ally. She was invited by the Council to attend a Finance Committee meeting to address the glaring differences in the budget reports, but she did not show up.

Instead, a special assistant and a certified public accountant from her office came to tell Council members to discard her second, more rosy report. They said the first report – which Miller-Williams later said was written by a holdover staffer from previous Comptroller Mark J.F. Schroeder – was the right one, primarily because it was conservative and objective.

Miller-Williams later said she wrote the revised, more upbeat report herself – without any input from the Brown administration – based on her own analysis of concerns raised in the first report.

The flip-flop left Council members confused, with one calling the upbeat assessment a "fake" and another warning that lawmakers would have been "in trouble" if they had relied on the version Miller-Williams said she wrote herself.

But Miller-Williams, a former Erie County legislator who was appointed by the Council in April to fill a vacancy, said Monday in a telephone interview that SanFilippo's hiring was not an admission that she needs help.

"No. I want to have the best and brightest, most professional individuals that I can have," she said. "We're doing fine. I feel based on the staff that I have during the transition process, everything is doing well. He will be an enhancement to what we're doing."

In a written statement, she said SanFilippo's appointment is an "effort to add additional high level financial oversight experience to my office and provide strong fiscal accountability to the citizens and taxpayers of Buffalo. I believe Mr. SanFilippo will prove to be an asset within the Department of Audit and Control as the deputy comptroller."

SanFilippo, 68, will submit his application Monday for the City Hall position and the comptroller's office will go through the "onboarding process," which includes the civil service process, Miller-Williams said.

SanFilippo ended a 37-year career in city government when he left City Hall in March 2011 to take the job in Albany.

Following the resignation of city Comptroller Anthony R. Nanula in 2003, SanFilippo was appointed acting comptroller. Later that year, he was trounced in the Democratic primary, coming in last in a field of four candidates.

But SanFilippo went on to score a stunning general election upset. The lifelong Democrat ran as a Republican and easily beat James W. Pitts in November.

The budgeted annual salary for the city's deputy comptroller position is $105,252. SanFilippo's annual compensation as executive deputy comptroller with the state is $193,933.00, according to the state comptroller's press office.

When The News asked to speak with SanFilippo, a spokesperson said in a 1:54 p.m. email that SanFilippo would be in touch "soon," but he had not responded by 5 p.m.

Miller-Williams, 63, said she has known SanFilippo since the 1990s and that she first approached him last fall at an event in Albany when she was still a county legislator but was interested in pursuing the city comptroller position. SanFilippo responded that he would think about it and that it sounded like a good idea, she said.

She approached him again last spring, when he responded he was interested and would consider it, Miller-Williams said.

"We kept discussing it, and finally he said, 'Yes, I would do it,' " Miller-Williams said. "We wanted to have him start July 1, but based on some commitments we're hoping to get him on board next week."

Her office also will submit a three-month residency waiver with SanFilippo's application, "and we have the option for another three months," Miller-Williams said.

"Hopefully during that time he will be looking at becoming a resident of Buffalo, but that's his decision," Miller-Williams said, adding the waiver maxes out at six months.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a written statement that SanFilippo was an important part of his administration for the last eight years. He had high praise for SanFilippo's work and wished him well in his return to his Buffalo roots.