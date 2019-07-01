ROTELLA, Carmelette M.

ROTELLA - Carmelette M. An Educator, Union Leader and Board of Education member who was a pillar of the Niagara Falls community died on June 26, 2019 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only weeks before. She was 71. Born in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Antonina (Cosentino) DeFazio; beloved wife of Richard, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage only two days after her passing; loving mother of Rachel and Marisa (Christopher Hubbe) and cherished grandmother of Dylan and Connor. She is also survived by siblings Ralph (Jeanne) DeFazio and Carol (Charles) Hartwig. Carmelette taught Social Studies for a number of years in the city school district of Niagara Falls before becoming a School Guidance Counselor there. She was also the first female president of the Niagara Falls Teachers Union. Upon her retirement after 30 years, she was elected to the Niagara Falls Board of Education numerous times, also serving as its president for a time. Pursuant to her wishes, only private arrangements were made by the M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Memorial offerings may be made to a charity of one's choice. For online condolences, please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com