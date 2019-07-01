Reporters' Notebook: July 1, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to dancer and choreographer Twyla Tharp, born on this date in 1941, “Art is the only way to run away without leaving home.”

OPEN DOOR – There’s free admission from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chautauqua Institution for the tenth annual Buffalo Day @ Chautauqua, which offers an afternoon of talks and panel discussions sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art and Architecture; History and Nature (C-SAAHN).

After a welcome at 12:15 p.m. by C-SAAHN founder Dennis Galucki in the Hall of Philosophy, Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo will lead discussions and presentations on education, environment, racial equity, arts and culture.

The program later in the day includes John Jablonski of the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy discussing “Chautauqua Lake Sustainability” and Stanton H. Hudson Jr. of the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site talking about using virtual reality to bring history alive.

SWINGTIME – The Grandfathers Orchestra plays big band favorites at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to open the free Summer Concert Series at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. Concerts are held in the amphitheater near Buffalo Creek unless it rains, when they will move to a tent area on the patio. Concerts continue through July 23.

GOLDEN OLDIES – A car cruise to benefit scouting will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Cappellino Chevrolet, 9000 Boston State Road, Boston. Entries must be at least 25 years old. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars. Boston Boy Scout Troop 491 will serve hot dogs, hamburgers and pop. Terry Buchwald will perform his tribute to Elvis from 5 to 8 p.m. For more info, call Ray Lucas at 941-3701.

REUNION ALERTS – Correction on the date of the 50-year reunion of the Class of 1969 from St. Amelia’s School. It’s July 12, beginning at 7 p.m. at the school, 2999 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda, and continuing at Caputi’s, 2351 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, email Amy Jahn Dimartino at av29d@aol.com or Elaine Antholzner Ball at llaineybal@gmail.com.

An all-class reunion for Bishop Ryan High School will be held July 12 at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs. Reservations are required. For info, call Paul Andruczyk at 662-3459.

The LaSalle Senior High School Class of 1967 is hosting a group 70th Birthday Party for all LaSalle alumni beginning at 4 p.m. July 19 in LaSalle Post 1142, American Legion, 8643 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Pre-registration is suggested. For more info, email LaSalleclassof67@gmail.com.

