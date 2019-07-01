PRIM, Eric J.

PRIM - Eric J. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine A. (nee Gauthier) Prim; devoted father of Kaylei Prim; loving son of George Prim and Katherine Waters; dear brother of Crystal (Christopher) Bartz and the late George Prim; cherished uncle of George, Jenna, Madison, Giavanna, Lincoln, Jonathan, Breana and Aiden. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (July 6th) from 2-4 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com