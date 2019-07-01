PLANINSEK, Jakob A.

PLANINSEK - Jakob A. June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet A. (nee Stevens) Planinsek and the late Helena (nee Kerc) Planinsek; devoted father of Helen M. (Kevin) Brady, John J. (Tracy) Planinsek and Tina A. (Les) Daucher; loving grandfather of Alexander Brady, Katherine (Luke) Auge, Dr. Daniel Brady, Monica Planinsek, Jakob Daucher, Gracie Daucher and James Planinsek; dear brother of Marija (Joze) Retelj; and predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz And Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday, July 2nd from 4-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations, may be made in Jakob's memory to Journey's End Refugee Services, 2495 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214 (jersbuffallo.org). Please share condolences at mertzfh.com