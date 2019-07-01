North Tonawanda seeks funding for makeover of former hardware store

North Tonawanda's economic development agency is looking for funding from the New York Main Street program toward the $300,000 makeover of a vacant hardware store at Oliver and Thompson streets.

Michael W. Zimmerman, city community development director, said the Lumber City Development Corp. plans to apply for a $175,000 grant that would help new owner Lauren Schulte renovate the three-story building at 230 Oliver St.

Plans call for two storefronts on the ground floor and two apartments on the second floor. There is no definite plan yet for the third floor, Zimmerman said.

A memorandum to the Common Council said Schulte has a $180,000 quote for a new roof and windows, electrical service, heating and air conditioning. She is still looking for quotes for basement, plumbing, siding and finishing work.

The building formerly housed Wagenschutz Hardware, Zimmerman said.