North Tonawanda alderman criticizes 'unfettered access' to City Hall

The scene outside North Tonawanda City Hall when Timothy Payne was apprehended. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)
Last Tuesday's incident in which a man with guns in his vehicle entered North Tonawanda City Hall and visited several offices shows that the city can no longer allow "unfettered access" to the building, Alderman Robert E. Pecoraro said Monday.

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas said he will appoint a committee to make a plan for improving security measures.

"The building is very open and we have a lot of people going in and out," Pappas said. "It's an old building. It has a lot of nooks and crannies."

"Anybody could walk in at any office at any time, except for the courts," Pecoraro said.

Timothy A. Payne, 36, faces a felony gun possession charge as a result of the incident. City police apprehended him after receiving a State Police bulletin that he might be armed.

Pecoraro, a retired Air Force colonel, said he wants to lead the security committee. He commanded air bases in Spain and Oman during his career.

